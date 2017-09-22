Director's Kut Productions popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been entertaining the audience with a big fat wedding sequences of Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti (Mohena Singh) in its ongoing episodes.

The popular series that airs on Star Plus, has been unfolding new twists and turns in its ongoing episodes.

In the recent episodes, the viewers have been enjoying the hen party and we hear that the audience will get to witness Naksh and Kirti's unique mehendi ceremony in the episodes ahead.

Our source informs us, "Naksh, Kirti, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) will be out for some work but unfortunately the four of them will be stuck in the rain and thunderstorm. They will happen to meet Aryan (Gaurav Wadhwa) who will take them to a safe place. They will reach a Muslim household where co-incidentally a mehendi function will be going on. Naksh and Kirti, who were stuck in the bad weather and couldn't go back home for their function will decide to go ahead with their own Mehendi ritual with that of the Muslim family."

The audience will see them decked up in Muslim attires celebrating their Mehendi rituals with them. There will be a lot of dance, music, celebration and happiness around.

When we contacted Mohena, she commented, "It has been a different experience. The whole feel of shooting for a mehendi sequence in this way was beautiful."

Are you guys excited for this track?