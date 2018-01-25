Naksh-Kirti to CONSUMMATE; Naira’s dance academy to be demolished in Yeh Rishta

Mumbai, 25 January 2018: Star Plus’ popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai never fails to amaze the viewers with its exciting sequences.

The viewers are already witnessing a lot of family drama going on in the present episodes of the series and we hear that the coming episode of the daily has some more exciting stuff ahead in tomorrow’s (26th January) episode.

Love has finally blossomed between Kirti (Mohena Singh) and Naksh (Rishi Dev) with time and the duo will take their marriage to another level. Yes, the duo will consummate their marriage in the upcoming episode.

On the other hand, tension will continue to grip Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi).

We hear that there will be Republic Day celebration happening at Naira’s dance academy in which Naira and her team will be seen performing an Ariel act which is surely going to be a treat for the fans to watch.

Naira will be in a joyous mood unaware of the trouble coming her way.

Our source further informs us that some people will play a spoil sport during the Republic Day celebration at the dance academy as they will come and demolish Naira’s dance academy, which is her dream project dedicated to her mother.

Who is the mastermind behind the demolition? Will Kartik and Naira be able to save the academy? Well, the upcoming episodes of the series will unearth the answers to these questions.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.

