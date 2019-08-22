Naksh to lash out at Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on TV and is in its 10th year. The show has made stars out of Kartik and Naira (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi). Producer Rajan Shahi, captain of the ship, is bringing in new tracks that maintain family values as the core essence of the story in addition to pure and undying love.



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans haven't been very happy with the current track and have been eager to see KaIra's (Kartik and Naira) milan. So much so that they have gone on to trend #RIPDirectorsKutProductions ever since they saw Kartik addressing Naira as his ex-wife in the recently telecast episode.



The current track of the show revolves around Naira coming back into Kartik’s life along with their son Kairav.



In the upcoming episode, Naira visits Singhania Sadan to meet her brother Naksh on Rakshabandhan.



Naksh, who is furious, lashes out at her for faking her death and not returning for five long years. Naira is in tears, as no one is ready to hear her side of the story.



