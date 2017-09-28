It was on the sets of Ishqbaaaz, perhaps Nakuul and Surbhi were just about to shoot a romantic ‘Shaadi’ sequence, when the both of them along with the technicians burst out jumping and revelling for a BIG moment.

All of us are aware of how hectic the shooting schedules can be and this could even lead to sheer monotony. But at times the actors and the technicians take some time out for themselves to break it and enjoy their time on the sets.

Something similar happened on the sets of Ishqbaaaz recently. The ambience was set, the lighting was perfect, the bed looked serene, all ready to take the couple into a frenzy of consummation.

All of a sudden in a candid moment Nakuul and Surbhi come into the frame in the archetypal romantic pose holding hands. Surbhi then caresses her partner’s cheek sensuously and almost impulsively looks at the camera and winks naughtily and then kisses her man Nakuul!! While some crew members make two roses touch as their passionate coitus carries on behind it.

And just after that, when the flowers are removed we see, a pregnant Nakuul coyly revealing it to his partner about the already open secret and then Surbhi sheds all inhibitions and dances to reveal her merriment and the entire Ishqbaaaz crew joins her with their psycho... errr...psychedelic moves!

Nakuul posted the video this morning on his official Instagram account captioning “DO not WATCH THIS VIDEO. Do not SHARE IT. THIS IS not OUR IDEA.” (SIC)

Take a look and laugh your heart out!