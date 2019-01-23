News

Nakuul Mehta is all praise for Aamir Khan’s Rubaru Roshini

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2019 10:15 AM

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta recently attended Aamir Khan's movie Rubaru Roshni's screening. Apart from Nakuul, Jacqueline Fernandes, Swara Bhaskar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Sakshi Tanwar, Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi were also present for the event.  Many Actors appreciated the movie soc and took to social media to express their views on the movie and Nakuul is one of them. He totally loved it. He tweeted, "Watched a 'serving' of life, last evening. Not sure if words can encapsulate what the experience truly was. Thank you @aamir_khan @svaticb for #RubaruRoshni. Plays on @StarPlus & @hotstartweets on 26th January at 11 am."

Along with the tweet, he also wrote a long note. In the note, he wrote that he couldn't meet Svati, the film-maker of the movie and Aamir Khan as he was totally engrossed in his thoughts and was very overwhelmed. He also said how after watching the movie, people will start questioning one's life choices and responses. He also went on and revealed which line from the movie was the defining moment for him. "This by far is the most important work you have created," he ended his note.

