Nakuul Mehta and Tamannaah Bhatia to be seen on THIS show

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta, who is one of the most popular television stars, shot for an episode with none other than the beautiful film actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Yes, the duo will soon be seen sharing screen space. They shot for an episode for the chat show, Social Media Star with Janice.

Nakuul, who is known for television soaps like Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and Ishqbaaaz, took to his social media handle to update his fans and followers about the same.

Going by his post, it seems he and the Baahubali fame actress had a gala time on the show, and they spoke about various things.

Sharing a picture of him, Tamannaah, and Janice, Nakuul wrote on his Instagram account, “Spent a bangin Tuesday afternoon with 'em two discussing social media, our respective schools (Jamnabai Vs Maneckji), watching some passionate chowing down videos and ace'ing the taboo!”

He added, “Thanks @janiceseq85 for having us over and @tamannaahspeaks for colour coordinating our outfits and being the best - first - taboo - partner! #SocialMediaStarWithJanice #ComingSoon.”

Take a look at his post here: