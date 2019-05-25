Nakuul Mehta is back with a new project

MUMBAI:Nakuul Mehta, who was last seen in Ishqbaaaz Season 2, is now back with another project. He will soon be seen in a short film called Unbelonging.

He will play a character named Yousuf. This will be Nakuul's second short film with the same venture. Earlier, he earlier played a unique character named Pythagoras Sharma in a short film titled Avant Garde.

The movie was critically acclaimed and was showcased at many film festivals.

Coming back to his upcoming short film, in the character introduction video, we can see Nakuul staring at a mirror intensely while interesting background music is being played.

He has been sporting a moustache for this role.