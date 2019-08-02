Nakuul Mehta disheartened with the shocking demise of his fan

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He has won the hearts of viewers with his performance in his TV shows. He enjoys a huge fan following.
In an unfortunate incident, one of his fans left this world. The actor was immensely shocked to discover that one of his diehard fans is no more. He went numb on knowing of his fan’s shocking demise. The fan who had even adopted the actor’s surname for her social media page, maryam_mehta, lost her life and this news was shared by another fan. Now, Nakuul has reacted to the news.
Nakuul took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Please say a little prayer for this life gone too soon. I recall interacting with her in the past and remember her as someone who was extremely generous.
Please say a little prayer for this life gone too soon. I recall interacting with her in the past and remember her as someone who was extremely generous.— Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) August 1, 2019
Prayers & strength to all the lives she touched. @Maryam_Mehta https://t.co/nX0ruMEPEC
We lost Friday one of the biggest fans of @NakuulMehta in a tragic accident .— nakuul-my-idol (@IJankuul) July 31, 2019
Her name is @Maryam_Mehta pls pray for her girls. We are so sad .she was a beautiful girl inside out, so peaceful and a kind one,we just knew about her death now #NakuulMehta pic.twitter.com/PfJgVmnMeg
This sence I can't forget My first Letter For Nakuul I Love Him so much can't describe How I Love Him He is My hero @NakuulMehta https://t.co/VnOU7TTvaw— Maryam (@Maryam_Mehta) March 22, 2019
