Nakuul Mehta disheartened with the shocking demise of his fan

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He has won the hearts of viewers with his performance in his TV shows. He enjoys a huge fan following.



In an unfortunate incident, one of his fans left this world. The actor was immensely shocked to discover that one of his diehard fans is no more. He went numb on knowing of his fan’s shocking demise. The fan who had even adopted the actor’s surname for her social media page, maryam_mehta, lost her life and this news was shared by another fan. Now, Nakuul has reacted to the news.



Nakuul took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Please say a little prayer for this life gone too soon. I recall interacting with her in the past and remember her as someone who was extremely generous.



Take a look below.

