Nakuul Mehta funny side!

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and his wife singer Jankee Parekh, who are holidaying in Italy, are giving us major couple as well as travel goals.

Every year, the couple steps out to explore a new place together. Last year, they visited Japan, and this year, they are holidaying in Italy from the past two weeks. After visiting the artistic and beautiful places in Rome, they have been exploring Tuscany.

Nakuul and Jankee both shared photos from their holiday on social media. The pictures vividly say how madly the couple is in love with each other and love enjoying time with each other.

Nakuul recently posted a picture on Instagram where he is leg pulling her wife and having fun!

Take a look below: