News

Nakuul Mehta funny side!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2019 08:51 PM

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and his wife singer Jankee Parekh, who are holidaying in Italy, are giving us major couple as well as travel goals.  

Every year, the couple steps out to explore a new place together. Last year, they visited Japan, and this year, they are holidaying in Italy from the past two weeks. After visiting the artistic and beautiful places in Rome, they have been exploring Tuscany.

Nakuul and Jankee both  shared photos from their holiday on social media. The pictures vividly say how madly the couple is in love with each other and love enjoying time with each other.

Nakuul recently posted a picture on Instagram where he is leg pulling her wife and having fun!

Take a look below:

Tags > Nakuul Mehta, singer Jankee Parekh, social media, places in Rome, couple, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Debina Bonnerjee's star-studded birthday bash

Debina Bonnerjee's star-studded birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days