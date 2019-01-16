Nakuul Mehta pays tribute to Indian Army on 71st Army Day

Proud to be son of a veteran

: Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta, who is known for soaps like Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, has paid tribute to the Indian Army on the occasion of the 71st Army Day via social media.Every year, on 15th January, Army Day is celebrated in India to pay homage to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.Nakuul took to Twitter and shared an image that featured army men with guns and war tanks in the backdrop.He captioned the photo, 'Proud to be son of a veteran. Jai Hind! #ArmyDay.'The actor’s father is a veteran of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.Take a look at Nakuul’s Twitter post.On the work front, currently, Nakuul is seen in the lead role of Shivaansh Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchak Kahani.