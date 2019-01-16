News

Nakuul Mehta pays tribute to Indian Army on 71st Army Day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2019 12:08 PM
MUMBAI: Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta, who is known for soaps like Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, has paid tribute to the Indian Army on the occasion of the 71st Army Day via social media.

Every year, on 15th January, Army Day is celebrated in India to pay homage to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country.

Nakuul took to Twitter and shared an image that featured army men with guns and war tanks in the backdrop. 

He captioned the photo, 'Proud to be son of a veteran. Jai Hind! #ArmyDay.'

The actor’s father is a veteran of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Take a look at Nakuul’s Twitter post.



On the work front, currently, Nakuul is seen in the lead role of Shivaansh Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchak Kahani.
Tags > Nakul Mehta, Ishqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days