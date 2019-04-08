Nakuul Mehta in PLAYFUL mood

: The popular television actor, Nakuul Mehta, has carved a place for himself in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his acting in Star Plus's Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and later entertained audience by his performance in Ishqbaaaz and its spin-off, Dil Boley Oberoi.



The actor enjoys a massive fan following. He regularly treats them with his photographs. Sometimes he can be seen in an elegant avatar, while sometimes he can be seen sporting casual outfits. His different photographs give different vibes. He also accompanies his photographs with interesting captions.In his latest picture that he shared on his Instagram handle, he can be seen in a playful mood. Sporting a cool colourful tee by team up with white pants, he can be seen gazing through his golden framed shades."Come stiamo facendo?" read his caption.Take a look at his photo below:Talking about his upcoming project, Nakuul Mehta will be seen in a short film, produced by Anurag Kashyap.