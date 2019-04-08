News

Nakuul Mehta in PLAYFUL mood

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2019 07:29 PM
MUMBAI: The popular television actor, Nakuul Mehta, has carved a place for himself in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame with his acting in Star Plus's Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and later entertained audience by his performance in Ishqbaaaz and its spin-off, Dil Boley Oberoi. 

What do you think about Nakuul Mehta?

The actor enjoys a massive fan following. He regularly treats them with his photographs. Sometimes he can be seen in an elegant avatar, while sometimes he can be seen sporting casual outfits. His different photographs give different vibes. He also accompanies his photographs with interesting captions. 

In his latest picture that he shared on his Instagram handle, he can be seen in a playful mood. Sporting a cool colourful tee by teaming up with white pants, he can be seen gazing through his golden framed shades. 

"Come stiamo facendo?" read his caption. 

Take a look at his photo below: 

Talking about his upcoming project, Nakuul Mehta will be seen in a short film, produced by Anurag Kashyap.   

Did you like his picture? Hit the comment section below.  
Tags > Anurag Kashyap, Nakuul Mehta, Ishqbaaaz, spin-off, Dil Boley Oberoi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Bahu Begam

Launch of Colors' Bahu Begam
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days