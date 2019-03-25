News

Nakuul Mehta reminisces his IPL MOMENT

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2019 02:51 PM
MUMBAI: It is the nation's passion. It is what brings together the entire nation in one spirit.

The Indian Premier League, aka IPL, is not just plain cricket. It is a professional 20-20 cricket league that has been consistently contested on Indian soil every year during the summer months of April and May, for a decade now.

The League kicked off only a day ago, and it has been keeping us all glued in front of our TV screens. The excitement and thrill will increase with the teams reaching the next level.

TV actor Nakuul Mehta too has taken time out to enjoy the sport out. It looks like he is not only enjoying cricket this year but also reminicing the highlights of the past year.

Nakuul shared a post from the Vivo IPL 2018 as a throwback moment where he was seen giving away the coveted cheque to Mahendra Singh Dhoni (M S Dhoni)

We assume he is very excited for the IPL season this year too!

On the work front, Nakuul was last seen in the lead role of Shivaansh Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchak Kahani.



Which team are you rooting for this IPL?
