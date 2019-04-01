Nakuul Mehta’s concept of self-belief

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta rose to fame with his performance as Aditya Kumar in Star Plus’ popular serial, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

The actor, who is one of the most loved television stars, was last seen in the serial Ishqbaaaz. He entertained the audience by portraying the role of Shivaansh Singh Oberoi opposite the stunning Niti Taylor, who played Mannat Kaur Khurana in the show.

Nakuul excels in everything he does, and he truly is a celebrity in real life. He is also a down to earth person who motivates himself.

What do you think about Nakuul Mehta ?

Newly, he posted a picture on Instagram where he expressed his views on how one can change the world by believing in self worth.

Take a look at his post below: