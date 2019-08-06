News

Nakuul Mehta’s Malayalam caption impresses fans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 06:42 PM

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He has mesmerised the audience with his television work. He was last seen playing the lead role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He is an active social media user and regularly posts something or the other to entertain his loyal fans.

The actor, who is also known for his portrayal of Aditya Kumar in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, has taken a break from work and is currently holidaying with wife Jankee Parekh Mehta in Kerala. The couple has been sharing glimpses from their Kerala trip. However, his caption from today’s post has grabbed the attention of his fans.  

Speaking about the photo, it features Jankee and Nakuul sitting on a yacht as it takes them along the backwaters of Kerala along with a bunch of family members. Nakuul wrote the caption in Malayalam which meant, “Family… Thanks for the memories.” His caption impressed his fans who also commented back on his post.

Take a look below:

