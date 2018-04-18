Home > Tv > Tv News
Nakuul Mehta’s race against time is straight out of an Abbas Mustan flick

18 Apr 2018

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta is presently enjoying his days in Japan along with his wife Jankee. His Instagram handle is currently filed with beautiful pictures of him and his wife. The actor is giving us goals to move out of our monotonous routine and head to a beautiful place like Tokyo.

Recently, the actor had a moment straight out of an Abbas Mustan film in the country. It happened so that the actor was heading somewhere for which he and his wife had to board a flight. After driving 50 kms, the duo reached Kansai International airport only to realise that they have reached the wrong destination. Then what?

It was race against time.

What do you think about Nakuul Mehta?

Mehta had to reach Osaka International Airport which was 65kms away from his location. This was exactly like one of those thrillers by Abbas – Mustan.

The entire ‘thrilling situation’ must have given much adrenalin rush to the couple. Eventually, luckily the husband and wife did make it to the airport on time.

Isn’t that adventurous and interesting? Nakuul shared a story about the same.

Well, all we can say is Mehta’s shenanigans in Japan is indeed an affair to remember.

