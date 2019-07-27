News

Nakuul Mehta says THIS is how his Tinder display picture would look like

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He has mesmerised the audience with his television work. He was last seen playing the lead role in Ishqbaaaz. He is an active social media user and regularly posts something or the other to entertain his loyal fans.

The actor isn’t just known for his acting, but also for his sense of humour. Nakuul often shares quirky photos on his social media handles which often leave fans in splits. Today, he took to his social media handle and shared an adorable childhood picture. His caption caught our attention the most. In the photo, we get to see a very young Nakuul dressed up for a fancy dress event as a red-Indian leader. With headgear and his overall look, Nakuul surely looked absolutely adorable as a kid. His caption stated that if he had a display picture for his Tinder account, his photo would be something like the one he shared.

On his picture, along with fans, actors Karanvir Bohra and Surbhi Jyoti also left comments. Karanvir called him the leader of a clan in Hindi and wrote, “Kabile ka sardar.” Surbhi called Nakuul a ‘hottie.’

Take a look at the photo right here:

View this post on Instagram

If I had a @tinder DP

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on

past seven days