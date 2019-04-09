Nakuul Mehta sets major STYLE GOALS with this trendy look

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta, who is one of the popular television actors, certainly knows how to entertain his fans.

The actor has a massive fan following on social media. He regularly posts something or the other to treat his followers. His stylish photographs also set major fashion goals for his fans.

Speaking about his posts, today the actor shared a simple yet stylish photograph of himself. In the photo, he can be seen sporting an unbuttoned shirt over a T-shirt, looking cool and trendy, and we are sure all the college-goers would surely want to experiment with this look.

Also, one cannot miss Nakuul’s caption, and of course his “eyes.” The blue-eyed boy captioned the photo as, "तेरे चेहरे से नज़र नहीं हटती नज़ारे हम क्या देखें.” With an intense look like this, his female fans would certainly go weak at the knees.

Take a look at his photo below:

On the professional front, Nakuul rose to fame with his acting in Star Plus's Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He later entertained audience by his performance in Ishqbaaaz and its spin-off, Dil Boley Oberoi.

Talking about his upcoming project, he will be seen in a short film, produced by Anurag Kashyap.

Did you like Nakuul’s style? Hit the comment section below.