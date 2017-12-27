Hot Downloads

Nakuul Mehta takes a jibe at the newly wedded, Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2017 05:37 PM

Nakuul Mehta is undeniably one of the wittiest actors in our television industry.

The Virushka wedding is the talk of the town and it is not only because Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look made for each other but also because of their designer wear by Sabyasachi they gracefully carried in their functions.

We all know that Virat is the brand ambassador of Manyavar, an ethnic wear ‘wedding specialty’ brand which suggests ‘Pehno Apni Pehchaan’. The brand also got Virat and Anushka to exchange wedding vows for an advertising film a few months back.

(Also Read: 5 WOW moments from Virushka’s starry reception)

But on their big day Virushka chose to not put their money where their mouth is. Their wedding wardrobe didn't consist of Manyavar. They chose to play it safe with Sabyasachi!

Citing this, the eye-candy took to Twitter and he posted something which made us chuckle! – 

Did you enjoy the bon mot? Hit the comment section below!





