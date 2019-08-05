Nakuul Mehta is a ‘TRIPPER’!

MUMBAI: India has a lot of tourist destinations that it can be proud of. From the sound of waterfalls and the cool breeze to its natural green scenic beauty, we are smitten by many of the panoramic points of the country.

While North India has a lot to offer, South India too has its own charm and majestic beauty. Nakuul Mehta is one of the finest actors in the television industry. He rose to fame for his role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Star Plus’ show Ishqbaaaz. Nakuul has won audience hearts with his boyish charm, happy smile, and acting skills and has a huge fan following. On the work front, Nakuul is currently away from television and is busy with other projects. He will be seen in a short film titled Unbelonging, in which he will play a character named Yousuf.

Nakuul and his wife have been touring the globe and exploring different destinations all over the world. While they recently visited Italy and Hyderabad, Nakuul yet again jetted off down South with his wife Jankee and his family.

He recently posted pictures from his trip, and we are in awe of the sheer beauty. Take a look.

Isn’t it mesmerizing?