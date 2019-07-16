Nakuul Mehta wraps up shoot of THIS show

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He has mesmerised the audience with his television work. He was last seen playing the lead role in Ishqbaaaz. He is an active social media user and regularly posts something or the other to entertain his loyal fans.



The actor has been grabbing eyeballs for having roped in as the host of a digital cricket talk show, Ulta Fullta. Since then the actor has been sharing several photos and videos from the sets of Ulta Fullta and has hit the right chord with his comic skills.



Speaking about the show, it has a unique concept of a cricket talk show where several ace cricketers come as guests followed a fun conversation between them. Now, there is sad news for the ardent fans of this digital show as its first season will soon be winding up.



Nakuul, who has completed the shooting for the first season of the show, wrote a heartfelt message on his social media. His post read, “For as far as I can remember most of the major milestones in my life are linked to what happened then in cricket. I have felt heartbreak, ecstasy, depression, joy and extreme hope. As you grow older, you learn to deal with high & lows in your favourite sport but in effect one is only masking the emotion felt deep within.”



“The last month & a half have been an absolute beauty from having spent years in front of a TV set or at grounds having followed the game closely to now having the opportunity to collaborate with some top players who have not just represented the country but are true blue fans of the sport to technician's, writers and creators who reek of love for the sport. As we call it a wrap on Season 1 of @ultafullta, sharing some behind the scenes of the madness,” concluded Nakuul.



