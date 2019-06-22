Nakuul Mehta's war of words with Sona Mohapatra over Kabir Singh

MUMBAI: Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, released yesterday. The film continues to woo the audience and has received a positive response. Actors from the world of television and Bollywood have taken to social media to praise the duo’s performance. So much so that it has now started a debate on Twitter.

It all started when Nakuul took to Twitter and praised Shahid’s performance. He said, 'There are 99 problems but @shahidkapoor ain't one. Leaving the politics of the film aside, it's a brilliant portrayal. In every frame and owned each of 'em. #KabirSingh'.

Retweeting this, Sona wrote, '& how can we keep such deeply disturbing, dark & dangerous politics ‘aside’? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh'.

Replying to Sona, Nakuul wrote, 'Sure we must! Exactly the conversation which ensued post watching the film. It's something I ask myself too having done a fairly popular role which in parts did succumb to the narrative of patriarchy & machismo but eventually redeemed himself. A dialogue is a must. We must question it, discuss it. As an artist, must I judge the character I play? Maybe not. As a thinking individual? Yes. Can we seperate the performance from the performer? Tough questions we must ask ourselves, given the times we are in'.

There are 99 problems but @shahidkapoor ain't one. Leaving the politics of the film aside, it's a brilliant portrayal. In every frame and owned each of 'em. #KabirSingh — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 21, 2019

& how can we keep such deeply disturbing , dark & dangerous politics ‘aside’? Does the actor have no responsibility for choosing to play a part in a narrative that can set us back as a society? Is that all we have become? Creatures of ambition? #LetsTalk #India #KabirSingh https://t.co/UxUbWdOpAF — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2019