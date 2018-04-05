Home > Tv > Tv News
Nakuul shoots at Kuch Rang’s set; reminisces his days of being a costume designer

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2018 01:39 PM

Mumbai: The good looking hunk Nakuul Mehta, who is currently winning hearts as Shivaay in Star Plus’ popular daily Ishqbaaaz (Four Lions), never fails to entertain his fans off-screen too with his witty nature.

Nakuul recently shot for an upcoming sequence of Ishqbaaaz on the same set where his good friend Shaheer Sheikh used to shoot for his show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Nakuul shared the news with his fans by uploading a video on his Instagram account. He mentioned that he is there on the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi to shoot for an upcoming sequence of his show.

Have a look at the video –

Interestingly, he also went on to add that how he had been a costume designer for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and reminded producer of Kuch Rang, Mamta Patnayak, about it in a fun way that he is yet to get his dues for being a costume designer for the show.

For the uninitiated, it all started with a Twitter conversation when the fans of Kuch Rang asked Nakuul Mehta to convey their message to producer Mamta Patnaik for changing Sonakshi’s (Erica Fernandes) wardrobe in the show.

While producer Mamta Patnaik asked the fans to stop bugging Nakuul for changing Sonakshi’s wardrobe, Nakuul went on to accept himself as the costume designer of Kuch Rang, and he tweeted about it in a fun way.

What do you think about Nakuul Mehta?

So while his visit to the sets of Kuch Rang, Nakuul reminisced his days of being the costume designer of the show and spoke about it in the following video.

Have a look –

Keep the world entertained with your witty side, Nakuul! 

