Hot Downloads

Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Aalesha
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda

quickie
Amit Gaur

Intelligent successful women bowl me over: Amit Gaur

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which TV couple's chemistry do you love the most?

Which TV couple's chemistry do you love the most?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?

Salman throws Priyanka out of BB 10: right or wrong?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Nakuul, Surbhi's double date

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Dec 2016 05:58 PM

Actor Nakuul Mehta is getting along with his "Ishqbaaaz" co-star Surbhi Chandna's boyfriend Karan Sharma, and they even went on a double date.

Nakuul spent some time with the couple at his Christmas bash - which he hosted for his close friends like Drashti Dhami, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Alekh Sangal.

A source from the set of the Star Plus show, told IANS: "Nakuul has always got along really well with his leading ladies -- be it Disha Parmar in his previous show or Surbhi Chandna in 'Ishqbaaaz'. While Surbhi and Nakuul get along really well, it was only befitting for their real life better halves to meet up as well.

"And no better occasion than Christmas eve when Nakuul and his wife Jankee invited Surbhi and her beau Karan for his annual Christmas bash where both the couples were seen enjoying to the fullest."

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Nakuul Mehta, Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma, double date, Christmas bash,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top