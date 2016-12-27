Nakuul, Surbhi's double date

Actor Nakuul Mehta is getting along with his "Ishqbaaaz" co-star Surbhi Chandna's boyfriend Karan Sharma, and they even went on a double date.



Nakuul spent some time with the couple at his Christmas bash - which he hosted for his close friends like Drashti Dhami, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Alekh Sangal.



A source from the set of the Star Plus show, told IANS: "Nakuul has always got along really well with his leading ladies -- be it Disha Parmar in his previous show or Surbhi Chandna in 'Ishqbaaaz'. While Surbhi and Nakuul get along really well, it was only befitting for their real life better halves to meet up as well.



"And no better occasion than Christmas eve when Nakuul and his wife Jankee invited Surbhi and her beau Karan for his annual Christmas bash where both the couples were seen enjoying to the fullest."

(Source: IANS)