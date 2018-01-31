Naman Jain to don prosthetics for 'Swami Ramdev...'

Mumbai, January 31, 2018: National Award winning child artist Naman Jain is going the extra mile to make his character as the younger version of yoga guru Baba Ramdev in his upcoming biopic TV series "Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh" to look more convincing.



The show is slated to go on air on February 12 on Discovery JEET. Naman will be seen essaying the role of Ramkishan, and he has used prosthetic makeup for it.



Naman has also undergone rigorous training to depict the role of Ramkishan. He has worked on his body language and took voice modulation training to bring the character to life on the small screen.



A special team was invited to work on Naman's. The makeup took almost three hours everyday.

"I feel honoured to be part of 'Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh'. It feels great to play young Swami Ramdev on television. It's quite a challenging role and I don't want to leave any stone unturned to make the show a super hit series," Naman said.



"I wore prosthetic for the first time in my life for this character. In addition to that, I had put dentures in my mouth to get the look of partial facial paralysis. It was a tedious process but it was a great experience to shoot with prosthetics. I hope that the viewers will like the show and will appreciate our efforts," he added.



Produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Watergate Production, "Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh" is a scripted biopic series tracing Baba Ramdev's journey from a life of anonymity to a renowned yoga guru, business leader and national icon.