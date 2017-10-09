Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming romantic thriller - Ek Deewaana Tha promises edge of the seat entertainment for all its viewers. Namik Paul is essaying the character of an apparition in this series laced with suspense and intrigue. What were the turn of events that led him to turn into a ghost? What is the reason for his return from the realm of death? Owing to his onscreen ghostly avatar, Namik Paul has a distinct look in the serial wherein the creative team also used his inputs.

(Also Read: Ek Deewana Tha leads Vikram and Namik’s special connection)

When contacted Namik said, “This is the first time in my acting career that I am playing the part of a spirit. The creative team has worked extensively on ensuring that I look perfect for the part. In order to make my character look more intriguing and eye catchy, I gave a suggestion to the creative team to customise the look of my on-screen persona with complete black eyeballs which won’t only look unusual but also capture audience’s attention. The team consulted a special doctor based in America to make the customised black lens which has accentuated my look in the tele-series.”

(Also Read: Sony TV’s Ek Deewana Tha gets its timeslot!)

Namik has already started shooting for the show in Mumbai. Donal Bisht and Vikram Singh Chauhan are his co-stars in this out of the world thriller – Ek Deewaana Tha.