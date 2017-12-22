Namik Paul goes bare bodied in Ek Deewana Tha

TellyChakkar was the first one to report about team Ek Deewana Tha heading to Manali for a honeymoon track.

According to reports, the cast and crew have already flown down to the cold valley and have started shooting for the upcoming track.

The latest information that we have gathered is that the Manali track comprises of something interesting for the viewers. If a reliable source is to be believed, Namik has gone bare in the show. Yes, Namik has gone shirtless for the upcoming track.

Hold your horses….there is more…

Namik will also be wearing bare minimum below the belt clothing. This indeed is going to be a helluva episode for all the crazy fans of Paul.

What makes this even more exciting is that Namik shot this sequence in the chilling cold of Manali. “He shot this sequence late in the night in the chilling weather of Manali,” a source informed. This must have taken lots of guts from Namik’s end to do it with such grit and passion.

This is going to be an important part of the upcoming track and for the first time prime importance will be given to Namik’s character Shiv in the show.

