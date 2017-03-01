Namik Paul to play the lead in Fireworks Productions’ next for Star Plus?

He’s the newest heart throb on TV!! His dashing look, aura and charisma has literally cast a spell on every girl watching him on-screen!! He stole hearts as Shravan Malhotra in Sony TV’s much-applauded show, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. His stunning on-screen chemistry with Nikita Dutta in the show was simply the icing on the cake!!

Yes, we are talking about the talented actor and good-looker, Namik Paul!!

Understood, that his huge base of fans have been missing him on TV!! And this piece of exclusive news will only brighten their day!!

And are you all ready to hear it out?

News coming in is that Namik is in all likelihood making a comeback to TV in a brand new avatar!!

OMG!! Isn’t this awesome?

Giving you more inside news on the actor and his upcoming show – We hear that Fireworks Productions, the acclaimed production house which has given the TV viewing audience immensely popular shows like CID, Shapath in the recent times is working out plans on a finite series for Star Plus.

A credible source tells us, “The show will be about premonitions, wherein the lead girl will get to foresee something bad happening even before it happens. The story will be huge in terms of its production value and treatment.”

If sources are to be believed, Namik Paul has been finalized to play the lead in the show.

The team at Fireworks will soon shoot the pilot, is what we hear. If all falls in place, the show is expected to hit TV screens this summer...

We buzzed Producer B.P. Singh, but did not get through to him for a comment.

We also touched base with the channel spokesperson, but failed to get any revert.

Namik later replied saying, "I don't know what you are talking about. I am giving auditions even today."