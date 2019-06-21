News

Namik Paul puts an end to rumours about Kawach

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Kawach Mahashivratriwas one of the much-awaited shows of the year. The supernatural thriller features Namik Paul and Deepika Sing in lead roles. It will soon be a month since it first went on air. The show has been doing well with the audiences and everyone has been liking the chemistry between the lead pair. Well, looks like Namik is as excited as the viewers of the show and so he took to social media to express his happiness and he also spoke about the rumour mills doing the rounds.

The actor wrote, "Has it seriously been a month (almost) since Kawach went on air? Times flying and we continue to hurtle on. Some happy moments like these, but don’t get used to them, because the twists and turns aren’t far behind.”

He added, “On a personal note, it’s genuinely heartwarming to read all your comments and reactions again, so keep them coming  See you guys at 8 pm on Colors every Saturday Sunday  PS- I hope this calms the mini-revolt that broke out on Twitter last night  #Kawach #Colors #BalajiTeleFilms"

past seven days