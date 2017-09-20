The entire team of Sony TV’s upcoming romantic thriller Ek Deewaana Tha has been shooting in Pune for the last few days. Namik Paul, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Donal Bisht are playing the lead characters in this much-awaited television series.

Yesterday, 19 September happened to be Namik’s birthday and he was pleasantly surprised when the entire team celebrated the same by getting a cake for him at midnight.

Namik was very touched by the gesture of his team, the elated actor told TellyChakkar.com, “It was nice of the team to plan a midnight birthday bash for me. We are shooting in Pune for Ek Deewaana Tha, my friends and relatives have been calling me to offer birthday wishes and I have been responding to them as and when I can during the shoot. I also reached out to my fans on social media for all the wonderful wishes that they have passed on to me.”

Take a look at the celebration pictures!