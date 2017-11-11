Actor Namik Paul says his mother is scared that she will have a tough time finding a girl for him due to his supernatural character in "Ek Deewaana Tha".

"I enjoy playing intense characters and Shiv's spirit look has been appreciated by all my friends and family members. The response has been phenomenal," Namik said in a statement.

"My mother is my biggest supporter as well as my biggest critic. She was, no doubt, apprehensive of me portraying a spirit initially, but eventually came around. But now she feels that women may stay at arm's length from me given my spooky onscreen avatar and she may have a tough time finding the right girl for me," he added.

The show, which also features Donal Bisht and Vikram Singh Chauhan, is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)