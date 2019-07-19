Namit Khanna goes the Surbhi Chandna way!

MUMBAI: After mesmerizing fans as Anika in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chandna will soon be seen in Sanjivani 2, which will also feature Sayantani Ghosh, Mohnish Bahl, Namit Khanna, Gurdeep Kohli, and others. Sanjivani revolved around four medical interns and their professional and personal lives. The makers unveiled the first look of the new version on National Doctor's Day.
As a part of promoting the show, Surbhi announced the whistle challenge, in which actors need to whistle the popular title tune of the show. She had challenged her friends Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Nakuul Mehta, Shivangi Joshi, and Surbhi Jyoti among others to take up the challenge. While we are extremely excited to see how they take it up, Surbhi’s co-star Namit has challenged his bunch of friends as well!
Namit took to Instagram to post a video of himself whistling the tune and then challenged Sushrii Shreya
Have you taken up the #Sanjivaniwhistlechallenge yet?View this post on Instagram
I can whistle while I run on the same spot!! Just to fulfil the #Sanjivaniwhistlechallenge! Please try this at home and also encourage others to do the same. There is no age bar! Do you best and share on ur favourite social media app! Make sure you tag ur nominees and of course me .My nominees are @sushrii @iankitraaj @noel982000 @palak.jain_official @niasharma90
