Namit Khanna to raise the OOMPH with his stint as Dr. Sid in Sanjivani 2! Read on to know more...

25 Jul 2019 08:37 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna will soon be seen entertaining the audience in Sanjivani 2. Surbhi was last seen in Ishqbaaaz, and Namit is known for his role of Siddhant Sinha in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. He was also seen as Ranbir Raichand in web-series Twisted.

While Surbhi has been keeping the excitement of the audience going on by sharing moments of her shoot on the sets, Namit, among with other cast members, joined her to initiate the Sanjivani whistle challenge for all their friends from the industry.

Now, Namit has shared posts on social media on a few of his looks as Dr. Sid: in the operation theatre, when he goes shirtless to save lives, and his off-duty shenanigans, among others.

Take a look.

Show your love for Dr. Sid in the comments section below!
