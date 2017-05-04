Nand Kishore-Karan to have a confrontation in Colors' Swabhimaan

Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is keeping viewers hooked to the series with its interesting twist and turns.

Apart from the recent MMS drama in the recent episodes, Naina (Ankitta Sharma) is trying to help out Karan (Samridh Bawa) to overcome all his fears and to regain his confidence.

We hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Karan will have a tough time when his dad Nand Kishore (Vinay Jain) will act as a spoilsport in his happiness.

Our source informs us, “Karan, who loves to give music lessons to kids, will invite some slum kids home for giving them music lessons but Nand Kishore will see them. A furious Nand Kishore will yell at Karan and insult him and the kids for their presence at his home. He will then ask them to leave his house. Karan will become very upset with his dad’s act and that will worry Naina.”

How will Naina handle the situation? Will she be able to convince Karan?

We tried reaching out to Samridh but he remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.