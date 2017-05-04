Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Nand Kishore-Karan to have a confrontation in Colors' Swabhimaan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2017 06:45 PM

Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) is keeping viewers hooked to the series with its interesting twist and turns.

Apart from the recent MMS drama in the recent episodes, Naina (Ankitta Sharma) is trying to help out Karan (Samridh Bawa) to overcome all his fears and to regain his confidence.

We hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the show, Karan will have a tough time when his dad Nand Kishore (Vinay Jain) will act as a spoilsport in his happiness.

Our source informs us, “Karan, who loves to give music lessons to kids, will invite some slum kids home for giving them music lessons but Nand Kishore will see them. A furious Nand Kishore will yell at Karan and insult him and the kids for their presence at his home. He will then ask them to leave his house. Karan will become very upset with his dad’s act and that will worry Naina.”

How will Naina handle the situation? Will she be able to convince Karan?

We tried reaching out to Samridh but he remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Ek Shringar Swabhimaan, Rajshri Productions, Samridh Bawa, Ankitta Sharma, confrontation,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top