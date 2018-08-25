News

Nandini to get DRUNK in Colors' Silsila

25 Aug 2018

MUMBAI: Colors' show Silsila currently revolves around Nandini's new home. All the characters get together to set it up.

Viewers already know that Nandini took the decision to move out of Mauli and Kunal's home as she assumed that she was invading their privacy. Simultaneously, Nandini has been occasionally bumping into Rajdeep.

As per the current storyline, Nandini has organized a housewarming party. Kunal, Mauli and their family have visited Nandini, and everyone is making merry over drinks and the game of truth or dare. While Kunal's mother is dared to dance, Nandini has been given a dare to drink champagne.

(Also Read: Nandini to DIVORCE Rajdeep in Colors’ Silsila!)

Nandini drinks it saying that after bearing so many of Rajdeep's atrocities, a glass of champagne is like water to her.

What will Nandini do when intoxicated?

(Also Read: Prachi Thakker joins Colors’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka)

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

