Nandini to go away from Kunal and Mauli in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

MUMBAI: With each passing episode, Colors’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Sphere Origins) is becoming an even more interesting tale to watch. Cupid has struck Kunal (Shakti Arora) and Nandini (Drashti Dhami), but the two are distancing themselves from one another, as Kunal is committed to his wife Mauli (Aditi Sharma).

Meanwhile, Rajdeep (Abhinav Shukla) is still scheming to create more troubles in Nandini’s life.

In upcoming episodes, Nandini decides to go away from Kunal and Mauli, as she doesn’t want to cause any problem in their married life. She leaves the house and goes towards a bus stop.

(Also Read: Nandini to get DRUNK in Colors' Silsila)

When Kunal learns about Nandini’s departure, he rushes from Pune to Mumbai to stop her.

Will Kunal manage to bring Nandini back?