News

Nandini to go away from Kunal and Mauli in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2018 06:44 PM

MUMBAI: With each passing episode, Colors’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka (Sphere Origins) is becoming an even more interesting tale to watch. Cupid has struck Kunal (Shakti Arora) and Nandini (Drashti Dhami), but the two are distancing themselves from one another, as Kunal is committed to his wife Mauli (Aditi Sharma).

Meanwhile, Rajdeep (Abhinav Shukla) is still scheming to create more troubles in Nandini’s life.

In upcoming episodes, Nandini decides to go away from Kunal and Mauli, as she doesn’t want to cause any problem in their married life. She leaves the house and goes towards a bus stop.

(Also Read: Nandini to get DRUNK in Colors' Silsila)

When Kunal learns about Nandini’s departure, he rushes from Pune to Mumbai to stop her.

Will Kunal manage to bring Nandini back?

Tags > Colors tv, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Sphere Origins, Abhinav Shukla, Aditi Sharma,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

‘Agent Raghav’ actors Jason Tham – Deeksha Kanwal...

‘Agent Raghav’ actors Jason Tham – Deeksha Kanwal get engaged
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Paras V Chhabraa
Paras V Chhabraa
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days