Star Bharat is a channel that has already many shows in its pipeline to strengthen their soap band. Ravi Ojha Productions’ next which was touted to be the next big thriller on TV, has already shot for its promo.

TellyChakkar.com has exclusive updates about the upcoming show.

If whispers are to be believed, the show has been commissioned for Star Bharat. The series was earlier slated to air on Star Plus however keeping in mind the number of pilots already in store for Star Plus, the makers and channel thought that Star Bharat channel would be better for the show.

The cop and crime thriller that is titled Kidnap will go on floors from the month of October.

From what we understand is that the show is mostly based on insurgency and family turmoil. The cast of the series will be heading to shoot in the outskirts of north eastern India which will not just be a mute backdrop to the story, the serene settings will also have a prominent character to play in the series.

Apart from Nandish Sandhu, Gaurav Chopra the show includes, Richa Sony, Daljeet Kaur, Bakhtiyaar Irani and Delnaaz Irani.

Producer Mithali Ojha told TellyChakkar.com, “nothing has been finalised yet. We are yet to get a confirmation from the channel.”

On the other hand, the other leading faces of the series revealed, they are not really aware of it.

The cast has shot for the trailer and the pilot episode. They’ll start shooting for the show regularly mostly in the month of October.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com to know more about the upcoming show.