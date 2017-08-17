Waiting eagerly for the launch of Colors’ Bigg Boss 11?

Well, your wait will have to be sustained, and as of now, we have another exciting piece for you.

We all know, Bigg Boss (Endemol Shine India) is one controversial show with the some really controversial contestants. This year as well the makers are trying their best to rope in a bunch of popular as well as notorious faces.

According a little birdie, TV actor Nandish Sandhu has tentatively signed the papers for the reality show. Nandish was rumored to be approached for the series since quite a long time however finally the makers have got him onboard. He was in news for his divorce stories with Rashami Desai making rounds in public.

Not just Nandish, our ears got to hear that another TV actor Kunal Verma has been approached for the 11 season. Kunal’s recent brawl stories with his co-actor Sidhharth Shukla grabbed eyeballs. With Verma’s exit from the show ‘Dil se Dil tak’ the chances of him signing for the show are high. He got engaged to the telly town’s beauty Puja Banerjee yesterday (16 August) and seems the lady luck has worked for him already.

Apart from Kunal and Nandish, there are reports that MTV Love School 2 fame Honey Kamboj is another personality that the channel is trying to get onboard.

Well we doubt if the makers will rope in Kamboj as a celebrity keeping in mind other personalities. The 20 year old Mumbai based actor might come as a civilian in the show just like Harsh Beniwal. However, we can’t really comment about that. It is something that we’ll have to wait and watch.

According to latest media reports, Pearl V Puri and Niti Taylor both have been confirmed for Bigg Boss.

We dropped a text to Nandish, Kunal and Honey but they did not respond till the time of filing the story.

The upcoming season of reality series is slated to go on air from October 1.