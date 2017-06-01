Nandkishore to humiliate Sharda in Colors’ Swabhimaan

Interesting twists and turns in Colors’ popular daily Ek Shringar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) have always kept the viewers hooked to the series.

In the recent episodes, we have seen that finally the CM (Khalid Siddiqui) got to know about the culprit who tried to spoil Sharda’s (Prachee Shah Pandya) reputation in public. He gave a hint to Sharda that it’s someone very close to her but Sharda refused to read the name of the culprit that was sealed in an envelope.

The viewers are quite aware that he is none other than Nandkishore (Vinay Jain).

Time and again Sharda has been humiliated by Nandkishore and in the upcoming episodes he is set to create a major drama in the Chauhaan house. From the last few days, he has been highly annoyed with what Meghna (Sangeita Chauhaan) and Naina (Ankitta Sharma) have been doing in the house so he has thought of an idea to teach them a lesson.

What’s Nandkishore is up to now?

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Nandkishore will invite Sharda to his house and to everyone’s surprise; he will treat her very nicely. He will even make tea for her and make sure that she feels comfortable in the house. Everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see his changed behavior towards Sharda but their happiness won’t last longer as Nandkishore will take a new turn again and taunt Sharda about the upbringing of her daughters and humiliate her in front of everyone.”

We tried but could not reach to Vinay Jain for a confirmation.

How will Sharda handle the situation? Well, it would be an interesting watch for the audience for sure.

