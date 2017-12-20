Hot Downloads

Naren to become a magician in Piyaa Albela

20 Dec 2017 06:15 PM

Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions) presented a shocking twist in the form of a revelation that Pooja (Sheen Das) is faking her memory loss.

However, Naren (Akshay Mhatre) does not know about this and is leaving no stone unturned to get Pooja in her best of health.

Naren has tried really hard to take Pooja to the doctor but the latter has been acting very stubborn.

In the coming episodes, Naren will try to lure Pooja by performing magic acts. Not only will he turn a magician, he will also ask the doctor to don the hat of an assistant magician and give Pooja the necessary medication to cure her.

Will Naren succeed in doing so? What is the probable reason behind Pooja’s memory loss drama?

 Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!





