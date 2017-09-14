Zee TV’s Piyaa Albela recently took a leap of a year in the show (as reported by us). Post the story jump, the storyline has taken a u-turn and has become all the more intriguing.

Along with the leap, the look and characterization of actors have changed like Naren (Akshay Mhatre) has becomea ruthless guy opposite to what he earlier used to be while, Pooja (Sheen Dass) has dropped the surname ‘Vyas’ and now she is called as Mrs. Kapoor.

Naren is no longer in love with Pooja and now his aim is to take over her business.

In a shocking development, in the upcoming episodes, Naren will perform shradh (memorial) of Pooja to show her that he considers her a dead person.

The drama doesn’t end here!

Pooja’s mamaji will learn that she is married to Mr. Kapoor (Khalid Siddiqui). Later, he would ask her to break all the ties with them and the Vyas family.

How will Pooja win back Naren and Vyas family’s trust back?