Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Naren to start falling for Bela; Pooja to catch them in Piyaa Albela

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Mar 2018 05:11 PM

Mumbai: Zee TV’s daily soap, Piyaa Albela, is soon going to witness major changes in its lead characters.

Recently, the viewers saw the entry of Neha Marda’s character, Bela and the viewers would know that Naren (Akshay Mhatre) had witnessed an accident.

Now post the accident, major characteristic changes will occur in him. Read on to know-

In the upcoming episodes, Naren, who has got a heart transplant, will start acting weird. He will behave like Bela’s husband, with whom his heart transplant took place. In fact, during a meeting, Naren will start speaking in Bhojpuri.

Another interesting part of the track is that since Naren has got Bela’s husbands’ heart, he will start developing feelings for Bela.

It will happen so that Bela will wear Pooja’s saree and arrive at the washroom. While she’ll be sitting, Naren will come and hug her from behind without realising it was Bela. And right at this moment, Pooja will arrive. Looking at her, Naren will be startled.

Now guess what?

Well, in a fit of anger, Naren will start throwing things here and there. He will be upset with the fact that he couldn’t differentiate between the two ladies. Once he will walk out of the room, Pooja will give few words to Bela.

What do you think of Piyaa Albela?

Bela will start crying and fall on Pooja’s feet.

Isn’t the track quite eccentric?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such interesting updates from the TV world.

Tags > Zee TV, Piyaa Albela, Neha Marda, Akshay Mhatre, Sheen Dass, daily soap,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Lara Dutta and Ahmed Khan visit the sets of &...

Lara Dutta and Ahmed Khan visit the sets of &TV's Bhabhij
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Hrithik Roshan
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal

poll

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actress was too hot to handle at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?

Which TV actor slayed the red carpet with his hotness at the TellyChakkar's 13th B'day bash?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days