Zee TV's Piyaa Albela is soring high in TRP charts with each passing week.

The Rajshri Productions' show is keeping viewers glued to TV screens with dramatic sequences.

Naren (Akshay Mhatre), who has now started to hate Pooja (Sheen Dass) for abandoning him and going away from his life, is trying all the means to hurt her.

In the coming episodes, Naren will decide to do something viscious. He will reveal Anuj's (Rohan Rai) big secret to her mami (Anuj happens to be Pooja's cousin).

Naren will go on to reveal that Anuj is dating a girl named Ritu who is not a Hindu. She is a christian and her real name is Rachel.

Will Naren manage to create trouble between Pooja's family? How will mami react after knowing the truth?

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.



