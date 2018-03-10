Nari Morcha to blacken Teni’s face and humiliate her in Dil Se Dil Tak

Mumbai: It was only yesterday that we reported about the kinners blackening Vedika’s (Suhasi Dhami) face in order to humiliate her and Sahil (Karan Jotwani) taking a stand for her in Zee TV’s Aapke Aa Jaane Se (Bodhi Tree Productions).

The viewers of the Colors show Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) will witness a similar drama where it will be Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) instead of Vedika.

We already reported about know how the entire family has gathered to celebrate Holi and Poini will be shouted at for making Parth (Rohan Gandotra) and Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) drink Bhang without their knowledge. The two will go crazy under the effect of the drink in front of the media and soon, the world will know that Parth has two women in his life – Shorvari (Rashami Desai) and Teni.

In the episodes ahead, the Nari morcha will blacken Teni’s face and coming to her rescue will be Shorvari.

What do you think about Jasmin Bhasin, Rohan Gandotra and Rashami Desai?

Teni will be humiliated to an extent that she will feel devastated and vulnerable. Shorvari will guard Teni and warn the Nari morcha to step aside or else she would kill them.

What will happen next? How will a distressed Teni get her respect back in the society? What will Shorvari do to help her in this situation and what is the fate of the two ladies with Parth (Rohan Gandotra)?