Nasir Khan says it's like a family reunion on Colors' Laado

COLORS’ social drama Laado-Veerpur Ki Mardaani, post the leap, will have new cast on board to play crucial characters on the show. Popular names such as Nasir Khan, Manini De, Farida Dadi, Ashu Sharma and Charu Asopa will be entering the show as the Sethi family, where Anushka find herself being referred to as their ‘laado’ - Juhi. A source tells us that while most artists need time to get comfortable with each together on set, this lot shares a strong bond already. Apparently,actors Nasir Khan, Manini De and Farida Dadi have known each for longest time and Nasir claims that it’s like a family reunion for them on the sets of Laado. Manini has also worked with Charu Asopa and it’s their 4th project together. Confirming the same, actor Nasir Khan shared, "My parents have known Fardia aapa, since she was a kid. She is like family to all of us. It's a blessing to be able to share screen space with her. Manini is also my oldest friend, I have worked with her in past and it’s a great feeling to be able to work with her again.I am very thankful to the Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani team for getting all of us back together again.”

Manini De shared, “I am super excited to be part of Laado-Veerpur Ki Mardaani, the show has given me a great opportunity to reconnect with wonderful people like Farida ji, Nasir Khan and Charu Asopa. My character will be wielding a dual sword of a sweet step mother with an evil ulterior motive and I couldn’t have asked for a more rewarding role.” Nasir Khan, who has been part of the Indian television industry for quite some time, will portray the character of a senior lawyer who handles the Sethi family’s property. Manini De, who returns to television after a brief hiatus will be seen as Juhi’s (Avika Gor's) step mother post leap and the new vamp on the show. Actor Ashu Sharma, Juhi’s mama, who will depict a grey shade, will be a power hungry, shrewd man who wants to fill his pockets with the Sethi family’s money. Veteran actor Farida Dadi will be seen essaying the role of a typical Punjabi grandmother - very sweet and loving - while Charu Asopa plays a mentally challenged girl, who is married into this rich Punjabi family where the husband is not in love with her.