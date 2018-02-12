Home > Tv > Tv News
Nasirr Khan to enter SAB TV’s Partners

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
12 Feb 2018

Mumbai: After playing some challenging roles on TV, the very talented Nasirr Khan, son of late actor Johnny Walker, will soon tickle the viewers’ funny bones.

The thespian is roped in for SAB TV’s cop-based comedy show Partners produced by Paritosh Painter.

According to our sources, Nasirr will play an assistant to a state CM and will be called VVIP. Nasirr’s character is supposed to be very interesting and entertaining.

Nassir was last seen in Big Magic’s Hum Paanch. Partners features Johnny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Vipul Roy, Kishwer Merchant, Shweta Gulati and Ashvini Kalsekar in main leads.

Nassir remained unavailable to comment.

