Big Magic's popular series Hum Paanch Phir Se is gearing up for an exciting twist with a new entrant.

Talented and popular actor Nasirr Khan, son of late legend Johny Walker, has been roped in to play an interesting cameo in the show.

Nasir is known for his stints in movies like Baagban and TV shows. We hear that, his entry in Hum Paanch will raise the comic quotient in the series.

Our source informs us, "Nasirr has been roped in to play a goon named Sher Singh. He will come to the house with a motive to take revenge from the Mathur family and bring forth new twists and turns along with rib tickling comedy."

When we contacted Nasirr, he confirmed the news with us and said, "It’s a fun character and it’s good to be a part of a show which already has been published and is popular."

