Natasa Stankovic bags Zoom Studios' The Holiday

04 Jun 2019 06:08 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.

Earlier in the day, we reported about Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh being roped in for Zoom Studios' upcoming web series titled The Holiday

Now, the latest update is that Natasa Stankovic of DJ Waley Babu fame has also been roped in for the project.

The project will also feature popular actors like Adah Sharma and  Priyank Sharma.

The show will revolve around a couple of friends coming together for an epic adventure.

We couldn’t connect with Natasa for her comment.

