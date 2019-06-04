Natasa Stankovic bags Zoom Studios' The Holiday

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from the digital world.

Earlier in the day, we reported about Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh being roped in for Zoom Studios' upcoming web series titled The Holiday

(Read here: Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh bag Zoom Studios The Holiday).

Now, the latest update is that Natasa Stankovic of DJ Waley Babu fame has also been roped in for the project.

The project will also feature popular actors like Adah Sharma and Priyank Sharma.

The show will revolve around a couple of friends coming together for an epic adventure.