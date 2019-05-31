Natasa Stankovic’s gives her reaction on Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla's tiff

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma and his girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla recently grabbed headlines for their supposed tiff. There were reports that stated things were not fine between them after the Puncch Beat fame actor unfollowed his girlfriend on Instagram.

Reports also mentioned that it was Natasa Stankovic who led to the trouble in the couple’s paradise. Also, Priyank has been sharing a few of his and Natasa’s pictures together, and reportedly, this has upset Benafsha.

However, Natasa has refuted the speculations. She said to SpotboyE.com, “Frankly, I don't talk about my personal life. But, come on. Priyank and I have just done a video together. The fact that's he's uploading pictures of mine on his Insta does not mean anything but promotion of our video. Frankly, I hardly know that guy.”

Well, only time will tell what made Priyank to unfollow Benafsha on Instagram.