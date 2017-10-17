Hot Downloads

News

Natasha Rastogi and Mansi Moghe roped in for Gul Khan’s next!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Oct 2017 02:27 PM

Ace producer Gul Khan will soon be back with two big projects under her banner 4 Lions Films on popular GECs.

As we know, Gul Khan is set to roll out new horror series for Star Bharat; the show will be episodic based featuring Ishqbaaaz fame Rehyna Malhotra as the host.

The first episode will star Kumkum Bhagya actor Arjit Taneja.

Now TellyChakkar.com has learnt that talented actress Natasha Rastogi, who has featured in many hit films and shows namely Ishaqzaade, My Name is Khan, Love Ka Hai Intezaar, Dahleez and others, will play Arjit’s mother in the drama.

Also, Miss Diva 2013, Mansi Moghe, who represented India at Miss Universe 2013 in Moscow, will portray Arjit’s love interest in the series.

The team has shot for the pilot and it is expected to launch by end of this year (2017).

Natasha and Mansi remained unavailable to comment.


