Natasha Suri to star in web series

Model-host Natasha Suri is set to feature in a web series "Losing My Virginity and other Dumb Ideas" along with "Pink" fame actress Kirti Kulhari.



The series, produced by Ding entertainment and directed by Ken Ghosh, is a depiction of today's real women, their desires, fears and their fearlessness.



"This web series is made with honesty, humour and wit. Women across diverse cultures and thought processes will relate with the opposite viewpoints of the two best girlfriends in the show," Natasha said in a statement.



The story is based on the relationship of two girlfriends with different views on love and sex. It's said to be based on Madhuri Banerjee's bestselling novel "Losing My Virginity and other Dumb Ideas".



The series is expected to be available online in April.

(Source: IANS)